JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ (MDWFP) Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is excited to present a new award-winning STEM exhibit, “The Robot Zoo."

Visitors can explore the bio-mechanics of complex, larger-than-life animal robots to discover how real animals work. In the robot animals, muscles become pistons, intestines become filtering pipes, and brains become computers.