Jackson State STEM programs receive $60,000 grant from Nissan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan North America awarded Jackson State University a $60,000 grant to help support programs in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Acting President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., said, “We are truly grateful for the generous contributions that Nissan continues to provide for our students in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. These funds have helped us better prepare our students for the various opportunities that are available in STEM work environments.”

“Nissan continues to be a solid partner in our efforts to bolster our STEM programs and produce talented students entering the U.S. workforce. We salute the company for its support and vision,” said Dr. Wilbur Walters, dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET). “Its donation ensures that we remain a high-research activity university that’s technologically advanced for shaping and sustaining this city, state, nation and the world.”

LATEST STORIES: