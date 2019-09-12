Jackson State students from the Carribean step up to collect aid for the Bahamas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a long road to recovery in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian and students at Jackson State are doing their part.

International students from the Caribbean are gathering food and resources to send.

Once paradise islands now sit in ruins following a deadly hurricane, hitting close to home for JSU students.

“We did have students from the Bahamas come into our office and one young lady she was very distraught,” International Studies Coordinator Shameka Reed said.

“A lot of them just want to hurry up and get some source of water to help their family and friends as soon as possible,” student Naysa Lynch of the Virgin Islands told us. “So immediately a few students reached out to me asking how I could help them help their families.”

Almost instantly boxes of food and water came pouring in from people inside and outside the Jackson State campus.

“The international students association they had that meeting on a Thursday, Friday morning donations started rolling in,” Reed stated. “And that’s not even the major drive. The major drive won’t happen until Sep. 23.”

Most of the islands are left without access to fresh food, running water or even bathroom supplies as they wait in shelters.

“The most helpful right now first will be water,” Lynch said. “And then we would like to welcome all other necessities, canned goods as well.”

At a time when Dorian survivors are left stranded without access to the U.S. over visa and paperwork disputes aid could not be more needed.

“I was really heartbroken as they were not able to flee as they needed to,” Lynch said. “I remember a similar thing happened to the Virgin Islands there were mercy ships coming into take people.”

“In situation like this you don’t see politics, you don’t see certain officiations you just see people in need where they are,” Reed added.

Jackson State will be holding its main charity event Sep. 23. in the Student Center from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. where everyone is encouraged to bring water, canned food, bathroom supplies, etc.

To find out how you can participate call the international studies department at 601-979-1611.