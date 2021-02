JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s College of Health Sciences and the School of Public Health will host a town hall event on Tuesday, which will focus on COVID-19 relief aid and a spike in crime in the capital city.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the NAACP will take part in the event. The town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23.

People can watch the town hall at the JSUTV Facebook page.