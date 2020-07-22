Jackson State University awarded almost $300,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $299,999 to Jackson State University.

This project, entitled “EAGER: A Research-Driven Messaging Campaign to Transform Perceptions of URMs in STEM Innovation,” is under the direction of Almesha Campbell.

The goal of this project is to use storytelling to explore which factors influence the access, pursuit and success of underrepresented populations in innovative STEM spaces.

