Jackson State University awarded almost $300,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $299,999 to Jackson State University.
This project, entitled “EAGER: A Research-Driven Messaging Campaign to Transform Perceptions of URMs in STEM Innovation,” is under the direction of Almesha Campbell.
The goal of this project is to use storytelling to explore which factors influence the access, pursuit and success of underrepresented populations in innovative STEM spaces.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1,547 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi
- West Virginia man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery man, yelling about drug sales
- Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo expected to become first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
- Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
- $600 unemployment benefit: GOP reportedly discussing extension of soon-to-expire boost