Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Jackson State University awarded almost $300,000

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $299,999 to Jackson State University.

This project, entitled “EAGER: A Research-Driven Messaging Campaign to Transform Perceptions of URMs in STEM Innovation,” is under the direction of Almesha Campbell.

The goal of this project is to use storytelling to explore which factors influence the access, pursuit and success of underrepresented populations in innovative STEM spaces.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories