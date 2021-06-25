Jackson State University to offer COVID-19 vaccines on June 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff, and community members from noon to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. The vaccinations will be provided at JSU’s Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

The university said the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. All vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.