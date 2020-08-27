Jackson State University’s Day of Giving aims to raise $400,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University aims to raise $400,000 on Thursday during its 6th Annual Day of Giving campaign to support scholarships, athletics and the Sonic Boom of the South.
This year, the university will incorporate a Facebook Live presentation called “THEE Show” at 7:00 p.m. on JSU’s official Facebook page.
“THEE Show” will be hosted by Michelle Boyd, aka Chelle B of WJMI, and Sonny THEE Tiger. Boyd is also the marketing associate for University Communications at JSU.
Specifically, Day of Giving will support:
- $200,000 for scholarships
- $100,000 for athletics
- $100,000 for the Sonic Boom of the South.
To donate, visit Day of Giving.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi State football players boycott practice to protest racial injustice
- Harris slams Trump’s response to coronavirus, protests on final day of RNC
- Sex trafficking victim jumps from 18-wheeler in Cisco, police looking for suspects and vehicle involved
- COVID-19 takes grim toll on border healthcare workers who demand better protection
- Digital First: Tree falls on Vicksburg home due to Hurricane Laura