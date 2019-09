ATLANTA, Ga. (WJTV) — Jackson State University’s mascot received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The mascot ran onto the field shortly after a touchdown by the Tigers.

Fans took the matter to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct, Jackson State mascot for coming onto the field."



This actually happened 😅 pic.twitter.com/jjBL12XCg3 — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2019

College football is the best sport reason No. 10,000: pic.twitter.com/YyfQpxsCkh — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 1, 2019