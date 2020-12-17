Jackson State’s Crop Drop set for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will host its annual Crop Drop on Friday, December 18.
The event will take place at 9:00 a.m. at 1311 West Pearl Street, which is the Blackburn Middle School parking lot.
The drive-up event will have about 10,000 pounds of free sweet potatoes that will be provided to the community.
