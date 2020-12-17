Jackson State’s Crop Drop set for Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will host its annual Crop Drop on Friday, December 18.

The event will take place at 9:00 a.m. at 1311 West Pearl Street, which is the Blackburn Middle School parking lot.

The drive-up event will have about 10,000 pounds of free sweet potatoes that will be provided to the community.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories