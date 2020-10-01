Jackson Tech District to become a reality

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– One woman’s vision for Jackson is becoming a reality.

Construction on the Jackson Tech District is expected to start next year.

Nashlie Sephus’s plans for Gallatin Street stretch from Amite Street to Shreveport Street. It’s a tech hub that will also include apartments and shops, bringing new life to this part of town.

“I came into Jackson and acquired this property on a total of 12 acres and

seven buildings and the plan is to create a tech hub for the Central Mississippi area,” said Sephus.

She’s seen bigger cities grow into tech hubs like Atlanta where she lives and works for Amazon as an applied science manager for web services.

“To create change you really have to own a big hub, a big district and change the entire area,” said Sephus.

She hopes what she is doing will inspire others to transform abandon properties in Jackson.

“I think you’ll notice a lot of funding coming into this project, a $25-million project and so architects, developers everybody is coming to the table so we’re going to make it happen,” said Sephus.

Her non-profit company, The Bean Path, where entrepreneurs receive tech advice on their start-ups is also included in the plans..

Sephus is from Jackson.

The Bean Path is celebrating its second anniversary on October 17 with a drive-thru event at the Jackson Tech District. It’s from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The giveaway includes backpacks, Chromebooks, and Echo Dots.