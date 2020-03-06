Jackson teen one of Mississippi’s first Disney Dreamers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congratulations are in order for a young Jackson entrepreneur. Mauricsa Woods is a sophomore at Michelle Obama Early College High School. She is one of the first Mississippians to be selected as a Steve Harvey and Essence Disney Dreamers Academy.

Only one other student from Mississippi has been selected.

The contest requires applicants to be enrolled in high school between the ages of 13 and 19. Hopefuls also have to answer a series of rapid response and essay questions about themselves.

Mauricsa Woods said, “The essay I wrote was based on my business. I started my business almost two years ago and I want to be able to have a storefront where I would be able to bake and bring joy to my community.”

The program is very selective and only admits 100 students from around the nation but, Woods is no stranger to a challenge. She’s a pioneer student her principal says she proud of her achievements.

Principal Chinelo Bosah-Evans said, “Mauricsa came in from the first day of our program which was founded in 2018, and she kind of hit the ground running. She has carved out a place for her here on campus that is undeniable. She continues to work and study at the same time while running her own business.”

The Disney Dreamers Academy starts March 12.