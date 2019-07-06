Jackson teens allegedly steal school bus

A Jackson woman, who claims a group of teens stole her school bus, says she will not press charges if the teens agree to go to church with her.



Jo Brooks says her family’s new school bus for their daycare, Education Learning Station, was stolen by a couple of 16-year-old boys.



The teens reportedly took the bus from an auto body shop Friday and had been joy riding, until police caught up with them Saturday.



“He [the auto shop owner] had surveillance and saw it was stolen, so then I put it on Facebook and I got so many responses immediately,” Brooks said.

“It was on Medgar Evers and one lady called and said ‘I saw your bus- I know who has it.’”

“They’ve been riding around the neighborhood. We do have their address. I want to press charges, but if they go to church with me every Sunday, then I won’t.”



Brooks said Jackson Police officers who found the teens did not make any arrests in the case.



