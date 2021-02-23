Jackson to provide non-drinking water for rest of week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced non-potable (flushing) water will be available at the following locations each day this week from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212 Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 Jackson Fire Department Station 10 – 355 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213

Neighbors are asked to bring containers for the water.

City leaders said they purchased 45 pallets of botted water and are working to source more. Details will be provided once the water becomes available for distribution.

Leaders with Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton announced the church will giveaway free cases of bottled water for those affected by water outages on Tuesday, February 23.

The City of Byram will also host a water giveaway on Tuesday for neighbors.