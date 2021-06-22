Jackson town hall meeting to focus on comprehensive plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The public is invited to attend a town hall meeting that will focus on the City of Jackson’s comprehensive plan. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 29, at 6:00 p.m. at New Horizon Church Internationall.

The CONNECT JXN team will present a summary of the first phase of engagement and reveal the draft CONNECT JXN Vision. Participants will work collectively to validate the vision and shape the playbook for achieving that vision.

“We aren’t just connecting Jackson. We are progressing Jackson. We need all hands on deck as we collectively develop solutions to transform our Capital City for the next 25 years,” said Council President Aaron Banks.