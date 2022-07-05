JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson homeowners can expect to see a change in their sanitation bill in the upcoming weeks.

Jackson city council just approved a sanitation rate increase passing by a 4-3 vote. According to Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell, previous councils failed to implement rate increases leading to this significant jump in prices.

A city attorney said the increase was needed due to the current climate of rising costs for services and products.

“We knew a year ago that this was going to happen. You know, we have to pay. And actually, the amounts that have been going up over the last ten years, the previous council has not done that. And so here we are with this sticker shock. But again, this has been ongoing for a while. And this is to make sure that we can support our enterprise fund because we’re already in a deficit. But we need to make sure that we’re getting out of the hole and making sure that our garbage collection and our sanitation our sewer, our water, all of those rights are taken care of positively,” said Councilman Grizzell.

Councilman Grizzell said without the increase Jackson would not be able to continue to afford the operations of the sanitation division.