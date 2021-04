JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries on Saturday, April 10.

The vaccinations will be distributed from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the facility on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to call 601-362-4471, (ext. 56100) for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins may be accepted.