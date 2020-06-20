Breaking News
Jackson VA hosts drive-thru pantry for veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Veteran Affairs Medical Center is providing food items Saturday, June 20 to veterans who meet the Mississippi SNAP guidelines.

The Freedom Foods Food Pantry is open to all veterans enrolled in health care at the VA medical center located at 1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Veterans are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members verify eligibility. After eligibility is established, volunteers will place the food items in the trunk of the Veteran’s vehicle.

