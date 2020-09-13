Jackson VA hosts resource giveaway for homeless veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson VA Medical Center held a drive-thru resource giveaway on Saturday for homeless veterans.

The resource giveaway provided free lunch, sleeping bags, toiletries, resource information for veterans, and even free COVID-19 testing.

The VA medical center said their 2019 count of homeless veterans was 64 per night.

Veterans who came to the drive said they came to see what benefits they can get because so many other benefits have been left out.

“They need to make sure that when the veterans get out that they need to give them the benefits that other states. Mississippi does not give the veterans what they call a muster-out pay, but some of the other states give out what they call a muster-out pay, and I thought one time we were gonna get that, but we didn’t receive that,” said veteran Thomas Cheatajm Jr.

The Mustering Our Payment Act is a United States Federal Law passed in 1944. It provided money to servicemen returning from the second World War to help them restart their lives as civilians.

Program organizers today said it’s important to make sure veterans needs are met when they return because they are the ones who have sacrificed.

