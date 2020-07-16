Jackson VA Medical Center hiring Registered Nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson is hiring Registered Nurses. The current positions available are full-time temporary positions for one year.

The VA offers the following benefits even to temporary employees:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision

Disability

Life Insurance

5 weeks paid vacation per year

204 hours of paid sick leave

13 paid holidays

Education/tuition benefits

Unlimited growth opportunities

Ability to transfer to any VA in the United States if application accepted

The opportunity to serve our nation’s heroes

LATEST STORIES: