Jackson VA Medical Center hiring Registered Nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson is hiring Registered Nurses. The current positions available are full-time temporary positions for one year.
The VA offers the following benefits even to temporary employees:
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision
- Disability
- Life Insurance
- 5 weeks paid vacation per year
- 204 hours of paid sick leave
- 13 paid holidays
- Education/tuition benefits
- Unlimited growth opportunities
- Ability to transfer to any VA in the United States if application accepted
- The opportunity to serve our nation’s heroes
