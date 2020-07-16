Coronavirus Information

Jackson VA Medical Center hiring Registered Nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson is hiring Registered Nurses. The current positions available are full-time temporary positions for one year. 

The VA offers the following benefits even to temporary employees:

  • Health Insurance
  • Dental Insurance
  • Vision
  • Disability
  • Life Insurance
  • 5 weeks paid vacation per year
  • 204 hours of paid sick leave
  • 13 paid holidays
  • Education/tuition benefits
  • Unlimited growth opportunities
  • Ability to transfer to any VA in the United States if application accepted
  • The opportunity to serve our nation’s heroes

