Jackson VA Medical Center holds flu shot drive-through

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson VA Medical Center hosted a flu shot drive-thru for veterans on Saturday morning.

Staff members said out of the 5 times hosting this drive thru, more than 600 veterans have gotten their flu shot.

Given that the COVID-19 pandemic is still in effect, the medical center wanted to provide a way for veterans to remain protected.

“We have a lot of veterans with high blood pressure, diabetes and things of that nature. So when you have those conditions and add the flu on top of that, that just makes it even worse. We don’t want that to happen we want to be as preventive as possible,” said Jackson Veteran Affairs Assistant Director Shawana Jones.

A food giveaway was also provided. Healthcare professionals said on average, this food drive provides for nearly 700 veterans a month.

The VA does this every third Saturday of the month.

