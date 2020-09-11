Jackson VA Medical Center to host drive-thru resource giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will hold a drive-thru resource giveaway for homeless veterans on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in front of the hospital, located at 1500 E. Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Veterans in attendance may receive referrals to other programs such as healthcare, housing, employment, substance abuse, and mental health services.

