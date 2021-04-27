Jackson voters cast ballots for City Council runoff races

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson City Council seats will be decided in Tuesday’s municipal primary runoff elections.

In Ward 4, voters will decide between Jacqueline Amos and Brian Grizzell. In Ward 5, incumbent Councilman Charles Tillman faces a challenge from Vernon Hartley.

Voters have been steadily coming to the polls in Ward 4, but at one polling place in Ward 5, poll workers said they’ve only seen about three voters in the first three hours of being open.

People in both wards said they’re voting for the person who they feel will help the city progress.

“It’s important that we get good representation. It’s important that they care about the people, so prayerfully, I selected the best candidate on my behalf,” said Dorothy Wheat, a voter.

Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m.