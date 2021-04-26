Jackson voters to decide on candidates in Ward 4, 5 runoff elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors said they are ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, April 27, for the municipal runoff primary elections. Some said they do not want a change in city leadership, while others said they do.

There are signs up across the city of Jackson ahead of the runoff elections. There will be runoffs for the Ward 4 and Ward 5 City Council seats. Neighbors said they want to see the council working to find out the desires of the people in the city.

Dorothy Smith, who has lived in Jackson for 30 years, said for the city to be its best, certain things must be addressed.

“Crime is a big problem. The cleanliness of the city is important to me. We want to keep the zoo in the city. Let’s clean up around the city, make the zoo inviting. What can we do to keep the zoo here? What can we do to improve the water situation?” she said.

Jimmy Mason said he is happy with current leaders but wants to see more action.

“To me, the leaders we got are pretty good, but they just need to improve on what’s going on. Clean up the curbs and city streets, knock down the old houses, and just make improvements in the city,” he said.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.