Jackson woman arrested for SNAP fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was arrested for SNAP fraud, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Investigators said Alexis M. Brent received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $17,840.00. They said she failed to disclose material facts to MDHS used in making a determination as to her qualification to receive benefits under the federally funded assistance program.

A Hinds County Grand Jury indicted Brent on a charge of food stamp fraud. As part of her penalty, Brent was ordered to pay the full amount of restitution which is $17,840.

