Jackson woman celebrates after receiving U.S. citizenship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is celebrating after receiving her U.S. citizenship this weekend.

Mafet McDonald is originally from the Philippines, and she came to the U.S. seven years ago. She has taught English online to Chinese students for the last five years.

Recently due to the pandemic, she said the community changed its rules, and teachers were required to have their U.S. citizenship.

McDonald feared losing her job because she was told the process could take up to a year. However, she received her citizenship two days before the Fourth of July.

“It’s a mix of emotions actually. I remember the time when I came to the U.S. seven years ago, I had no job, don’t know how to start my life, because I left home, and it’s not easy to leave your home and adjust to a new culture. Being an immigrant is not easy, especially when you’re in a new nation. There is a lot of discrimination, but you just have to prove to yourself that you’re not different,” she said.

McDonald came to the U.S. on July 5, 2014.