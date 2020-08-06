Jackson woman claims landlord threatened eviction after complaints

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many renters are facing the prospect of eviction, because they’re unable to pay the rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Jackson woman said she’s not paying in full until her apartment manager does something about a busted air conditioning.

Corey Knox lives at Jackson Valley Apartments. She said she’s been living with an air conditioning unit that hasn’t worked properly for months.

“It never cuts off. It’s constantly running, making my light bill be $200 or $300,” she explained.

In July and August, Knox said she and her roommate paid partial rent because the property manager failed to fix the unit.

“12 o’clock at night, I would go in and it’s almost 75 degrees at night with the unit on. It was never reaching a required temperature to turn off,” said Knox.

Management responded with a three day notice to pay in full or face eviction. The property manager told 12 News, “If there’s anything I could do, I would be more than happy.”

“Hurt, unappreciated, I mean, it’s like you’re just here to collect rent,” said Knox.

The same day 12 News spoke to Knox, the manager and an AC professional did some work on the unit.

“Nothing has been done until today, and I appreciate it,” stated Knox. She also said she’s disappointed that it took this long to get help.

