Jackson woman concerned as multiple sinkholes appear in yard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is afraid she will lose her home from drainage problems she feels were caused by the City.

For several months Valerie Seals has had multiple sinkholes appear in her yard. She thinks they came from the drain in her backyard that was piped and covered years ago.

According to Councilman Kenneth Stokes, the city won’t come fix the problem because she lives on private property.

Stokes said, since they caused it, they need to repair it.

“They are trying to say that it’s her responsibility, but it’s the city’s drainage. The city needs to come out here, fix this problem and stop this sinkhole before it gets any further. This lady is going to lose her house. If we can’t fix it then let’s pay this lady for her home and let’s get this drainage corrected so the drainage can flow smoothly,” said Stokes.

Stokes added that the city hasn’t confirmed that this is the cause of the sinkholes. He said he has asked Public Works to come and check, but it has yet to do so.

