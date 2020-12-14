Jackson woman dealing with three years of sewage issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is seeking help for an elderly citizen. Ossie Taylor has been dealing a sewage and plumbing problem for the past three years.

Taylor said a plumbing company left her bathroom unusable after a plumbing in 2017. The homeowner said she’s also has sewage backing up her dishwasher. Councilman Stokes said it’s time the City of Jackson took care of its senior citizens.

“Hopefully, we can get some lawyers to volunteer their time to help. Hopefully, we can get some plumbers to come out and make sure she has a merry, merry Christmas. Hopefully, we can get the City of Jackson to come out and do its job because she should not have this sewage coming and backing up in her home. And if you’re saying its on her, put it in writing so she can give it to a plumber and tell them what the city is saying.

Councliman Stokes said this issue will be on the agenda at the next council meeting.

