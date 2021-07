JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed during a domestic incident.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, in the 3100 block of Terry Road.

Brown said Kaylin Banyard was shot multiple times by her boyfriend’s brother, after she got into a fight with her boyfriend. She died from her injuries.

Police are still working to find the suspect. There’s no description of him at this time.