Jackson woman missing since February 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing Jackson woman.

Mary Gonia was last seen in February of 2020, wearing a dark jacket and blue pants. She is described as a white woman with red hair standing at five-foot-one and weighing 140 pounds.

Gonia suffers from elements that may impair her judgment.

If you have any information on the missing person’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sharon Jordan of the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355- 8477.

