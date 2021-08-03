Jackson woman pleads for people to get COVID vaccine after granddaughter is hospitalized

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is sharing a story of how COVID-19 is impacting her family, and it is all effort to convince everyone to get vaccinated.

Dorothy Davis spoke out at Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting, pleading with people to get vaccinated, especially the younger generation. She said she has watched her granddaughter, Alicia, battle COVID-19.

“I have a 23-year-old granddaughter in the hospital right now fighting for her life. She was a healthy young lady, expect for diabetes. She was working every day and doing whatever she wanted to do,” she said.

Davis said her granddaughter contracted COVID while babysitting and started to having trouble breathing.

“We had to take her to the emergency room. From the hospital, she had to go to the ICU. Now, she’s on a ventilator and a machine called an ECMO machine.”

The ECMO machine keeps her lungs working after problems with her right lung.

“She was on a complete ventilator. Now, they’ve done a trach, laying there with her side open because she was bleeding out as fast as they were putting blood in. We now have to do blood drives in order for her to survive,” said Davis.

Four surgeries later, the Davis family is continuing to pray that Alicia will get better after spending two months in the hospital. She has another procedure scheduled for Wednesday, August 4.

Davis said she is willing to take people to vaccination sites if they do not have a way to get there. Her number is 769-233-3300.