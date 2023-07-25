JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, whose vehicle was hit by gunfire in Jackson on Friday, said she was traumatized by the incident.

As a traveling dog groomer, Emily Story is always on the move in the tri-county area.

On Friday evening, she was sitting at a traffic light on the Meadowbrook Road overpass, waiting to merge onto Interstate 55 Frontage Road. That’s when bullets were fired by someone else.

“Everything just popping off in my direction generally. So, I just put my foot down on the brake and kind of huddled down and waited and had to ask people afterwards after he had driven off, if that even really just happened to us. So, I wasn’t even aware that he had struck my car yet at that point, I could feel impact from it with the noises, but I didn’t really know I had initially actually been hit,” Story said.

She said she moved to North Jackson to get away from crime.

“Very nerve wracking, because I don’t… I probably really haven’t even, like taken in the fact of how dangerous it really was, because sadly, the way that Jackson has been going lately, I mean, I moved from Belhaven to be over here, because I thought it would be safer, and it is for the most part. But it still seems like stuff is creeping up on us, you know?”

Jackson police said they’re still searching for the shooter.

Investigators said three people reported they were being followed by a silver Hyundai Sonata when a man began firing shots into their vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.

Story’s vehicle was damaged in the incident, including a blown-out tire and failing brakes.

She said she was grateful she was able to get home after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.