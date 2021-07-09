Jackson woman wants answers after shots fired into home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 75-year old Jackson woman wants help after someone shot into her home. Ruth Davis has lived in her home on O Bannon Drive for about 50 years. She told 12 News nothing like this has ever happened.

“A violent reality that more and more senior citizens are being faced with, their homes being shot up,” said Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Davis said her home was shot up this past weekend, and she is glad she was not home at the time of the shooting.

“When I happen to be out of town on the Fourth and when I came back, I had no air. They had shot up my air conditioner, they shot in my house, they shot over my bed. I think it’s ridiculous,” she said.

Davis, who lives alone, said family usually comes to her home for the holidays.

“Who they shooting at? Who were they shooting at when they shot my house? I could’ve been here, and my kids could’ve been here, because they’re usually here with me. They could’ve been shot, I could’ve been dead lying in my bed,” stated Davis.

The only thing Davis wants to see in the future is more police in the neighborhood.

“When these people are shooting, there is nobody around here to stop them. I suggest that they patrol these streets on these holidays like this, especially in areas like this.”

Davis does not plan on leaving her home.