Jackson Zoo offering special cold weather admission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson Zoo announced they will be open on Saturday, January 9, and Sunday, January 10, despite the cold temperatures. The zoo will let the public visit the facility for $5.00, ages two-years and up, for those two days.

The zoo will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Some of the zoo’s cold-weather sensitive animals will be given access to their night houses for their comfort and safety, and they will not necessarily be visible to all visitors.

According to leaders, the zoo still has a guest cap of 500 per day. Everyone is required to wear face masks while in the park (unless unable due to age or medical exemption).

The public is encouraged to reserve or pre-pay for tickets.

