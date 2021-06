JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo will be open for the Fourth of July weekend.

Zoo leaders are encouraging everyone to come out with their red, white, and blue outfit to receive a free frozen treat, while supplies last.

According to the Jackson Zoo, tickets prices are $8.00 for ages 13 and older, $5.00 for ages two through 12, and everyone under two can get in for free. Tickets can be reserved and purchased online.