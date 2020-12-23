Jackson Zoo open holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo has announced that they will be Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2 from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 3 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, there is still a cap on attendance (500 per day) and for people to socially distance and wear masks for the safety of our small staff, big cats, and primates. Tickets are available for reservation or purchase here.

The Endangered Species Carousel runs from 10 am to 4 pm for $2 per ride, and Dippin Dots, Brick Street Pops, Hot Diggity Dog, and Pepsi are available near the cafe during park hours.

LATEST STORIES: