Jackson Zoo opens for the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo is open for the holidays. Leaders said the zoo is open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are usually open Saturdays, 10:00 to 4:00. Last ticket sold at 2:45, and then Sundays from 11:00 to 4:00, giving people time to go to service. Grab lunch and come on out. We’ve got food trucks, Hot Diggity Dog and Dippin Dots,” explained EJ Rivers, with the Jackson Zoo.

“It’s good to come out. If you haven’t been out here in a long time, it’s something to remember, and you can see the progress we’re trying to make at the zoo,” said Charles Felton, with Hot Diggity Dog.

Susie Hill traveled all the way from Michigan to add the Jackson Zoo to the list of 72 zoos that she’s visited.

“I have a zoo pass my daughter bought me for my birthday 10 years ago, and I can go to all the zoos across America,” she said.

Tickets are $8.00 for ages 13 and older, $5.00 for ages two to 12 and children under two get in for free. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are required to wear masks and the zoo, and social distancing will be enforced. Hand sanitizer stations are also set up around the zoo.

