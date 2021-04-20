Jackson Zoo to open on Thursdays & Fridays in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo will be open on Thursdays and Fridays starting in May 2021, as repair and renovation projects near completion.

Starting May 6, the current zoo hours will change so the facility will be open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available for reservation or purchase online the Monday before, and all daily admissions will end at 2:45 p.m.

The zoo is still following CDC mask and social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the park guest capacity of 500 visitors per day is still in place.