JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Zoo announced the facility will remain closed on Friday, May 7, due to limited power.

Officials said some buildings at the zoo have power, but some that are needed for both staff and guests are still in the dark.

The zoo is expected to reopen on Saturday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m. All of the tickets purchased online for Friday will be honored at a later date.