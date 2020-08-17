Jackson Zoo to reopen August 22

The Jackson Zoo announced it will reopen on Saturday, August 22.

After being closed temporarily prior to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said the Zoo will operate with limited capacity on the weekends.

Their initial hours will be Saturday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday’s from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., but are subject to change.

Only 500 people will be allowed in the park per day. Face masks, unless medically exempt, will also be required for attendees.

All high-volume public rooms and spaces will remain closed until further notice such as playgrounds, the Gertrude C. Ford Education Building, the water creatures, the backyard creatures, and the splash pad.

The gift shop will also have limited outside access, and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel are limited and socially distanced.

For additional COVID-19 guidelines and membership revisions, click here.