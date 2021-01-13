Jackson’s Chief Administrative Officer joins National League of Cities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Robert Blaine has taken a new job. According to the National League of Cities (NLC), Blaine will serve as the newest senior executive and director of NLC’s Institute for Youth, Education and Families (YEF Institute).

“I am proud to join NLC and lead the YEF Institute, which has recently celebrated twenty years of collaboration with city officials to improve outcomes for our nation’s children, youth and families,” said Blaine. “I look forward to the work ahead in ensuring that our organization remains a driving force in empowering our local leaders to act on behalf of all residents.”

Dr. Blaine currently serves as the City of Jackson’s Chief Administrative Officer under Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. He will join NLC on February 1, 2021.

