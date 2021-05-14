Jackson’s Dept. of Public Works to hold job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Department of Public Works Department, along with the Jobs for Jacksonians Program, will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 19.

The job fair will be held at Sykes Community Center, located at 520 Sykes Road, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

The department is seeking to fill positions for:

Engineering Manager

Water Plant Operators

Water Plant Operations Supervisor

Office Coordinator

Heavy Equipment Operators

Heavy Equipment Mechanics

Utilities Manager

Parking Meter Collection Clerk

Crew Leaders

Maintenance Workers

Mechanic

Public Service Dispatcher

Sewer System Supervisor

Due to COVID-19, local guidelines will be observed to ensure the safety of prospective applicants and staff. Face coverings must be worn at all times.