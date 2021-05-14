Jackson’s Dept. of Public Works to hold job fair

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Department of Public Works Department, along with the Jobs for Jacksonians Program, will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 19.

The job fair will be held at Sykes Community Center, located at 520 Sykes Road, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

The department is seeking to fill positions for:

  • Engineering Manager
  • Water Plant Operators
  • Water Plant Operations Supervisor
  • Office Coordinator
  • Heavy Equipment Operators
  • Heavy Equipment Mechanics
  • Utilities Manager
  • Parking Meter Collection Clerk
  • Crew Leaders
  • Maintenance Workers
  • Mechanic
  • Public Service Dispatcher
  • Sewer System Supervisor

Due to COVID-19, local guidelines will be observed to ensure the safety of prospective applicants and staff. Face coverings must be worn at all times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories