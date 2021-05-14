Jackson’s Dept. of Public Works to hold job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Department of Public Works Department, along with the Jobs for Jacksonians Program, will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 19.
The job fair will be held at Sykes Community Center, located at 520 Sykes Road, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
The department is seeking to fill positions for:
- Engineering Manager
- Water Plant Operators
- Water Plant Operations Supervisor
- Office Coordinator
- Heavy Equipment Operators
- Heavy Equipment Mechanics
- Utilities Manager
- Parking Meter Collection Clerk
- Crew Leaders
- Maintenance Workers
- Mechanic
- Public Service Dispatcher
- Sewer System Supervisor
Due to COVID-19, local guidelines will be observed to ensure the safety of prospective applicants and staff. Face coverings must be worn at all times.