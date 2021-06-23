Jackson’s Highland Village to welcome new restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Highland Village announced a new restaurant will open its doors in late summer 2021.

Tuk Tuk Boom will serve Thai favorites and fresh sushi with craft cocktails and frozen drinks on tap. The restaurant will cater equally to both dine-in and take-out customers.

“Tuk Tuk Boom is inheriting a treasured spot in The Village that has been a place for generations of memory making,” says Lynsie Armstrong, Highland Village Marketing Director. “I am excited to see the impact this concept will have on our community and believe it will play a delicious part in HV’s story for generations to come.”