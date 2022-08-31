MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Academy Sports + Outdoors had free cases of water Wednesday at both area stores to help Jackson neighbors amid the water crisis. The stores are located in Madison and Flowood.

“We had two 18-wheelers delivered to our stores this morning. We have over 3,000 cases of water available. We had people lined up before 10:00 a.m. The first person showed up around 7:15 this morning, and the line started forming from there. We have been able to help a lot of people. Most of the people are so appreciative. We’ve heard stories about babies needing water for formula and the elderly. It’s been really touching to be able to help these people,” explained Melanie Turner, a manager at the store.

The distribution started at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until supplies ran out. The trucks only contained cases of water for this donation to the affected communities.

“I even had one lady tell me, ‘You don’t understand how much this means to me. I’ll be able to cook for my family today. I’m going to be able to give my kids water.’ Just to be able to help them and to do something because a lot of us aren’t affected by it, but I’m proud to be apart of a company that wants to help the community like this,” said Turner.

The City of Jackson and other organizations will host water giveaways on Wednesday. Several cities and organizations are also collecting water donations for Jackson.

If you are disabled or have access and functional needs and need water delivered, you can call the City of Jackson at 311, the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or the United Methodist Committee on Relief at 601-354-0515.