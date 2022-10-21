JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the EPA is looking into possible civil rights violations surrounding the state’s involvement in the Jackson water crisis, many advocates are eager to see what comes out of the investigation.

Stemming from a complaint filed by the NAACP, the EPA is looking at what role Governor Tate Reeves and many state agencies may have had in the ongoing water crisis.

“What we’re seeing is just a culmination of years and years of disinvestment with Governor Reeves, quite frankly, being at the forefront of ensuring that Jackson residents do not have the resources that they need,” said Abre’ Conner, NAACP Director of Environmental and Climate Justice.

In a letter released on Thursday, the EPA mentions the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) in the investigation.

MSDH sent a statement to 12 News that didn’t include any mention of the investigation but stated, “the agency works with all eligible public water systems needing funds to improve their plants.”

MDEQ is unable to comment until the matter has been concluded. For the NAACP, the best outcome for this investigation is accountability and equity.

“The more that we’re able to hold individuals accountable through means like filing Title Six complaints and utilizing the resources there, then we’re going to get closer to a solution,” said Conner.

Conner will join Representative Bennie Thompson for a community town hall meeting over the EPA’s investigation on Monday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.