JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more people from across the globe are coming together in support of Jackson’s water crisis, it’s also all hands on deck for neighbors.

AFT-Jackson is working to meet the needs of educators, students and the community. It’s an opportunity to cater to those who can’t get to water distributions due to their work hours. However, anyone in the community is welcome to get in line to grab a free case.

Like most, the water distribution is expected to last while supplies last.