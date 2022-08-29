JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, all Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday, August 30.

District leaders said there will not be in-person learning on Tuesday. Families without devices can pick them up on Tuesday at each of the schools from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The district will serve breakfast at each school site from 7:00 a.m. to 9;00 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the exception of Forest Hill High School. Students who attend Forest Hill may eat lunch at the following school sites:

Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Oak Forest Elementary, 1831 Smallwood Drive

Timberlawn Elementary, 1980 North Siwell Road

Cardozo Middle, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

We are closely monitoring the water conditions on a day-by-day basis at our schools while conferring with city officials to determine when scholars and staff can safely return for in-person learning. We sincerely thank the JPS team members, parents, scholars and the entire JPS community for their patience and understanding during this challenging time. We are continuously seeking the most recent information to make tough but informed decisions. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our scholars and staff while learning moves forward. Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement for JPS