JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will continue virtual learning on Wednesday, August 31.

“We will continue to evaluate the water conditions every day to determine when it is safe to return to in-person learning,” said Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement at JPS.

Breakfast and lunch will be served on Wednesday at every school site except Forest Hill High School. Breakfast is from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following football games will continue as scheduled:

Thursday, September 1, Hazlehurst vs. Wingfield at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, Port Gibson vs. Jim Hill at North Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, South Jones vs. Forest Hill at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Portable restrooms will be on-site at these games for restroom breaks.

Due to the lack of water at the facility and the large crowd anticipated, the “Graduation Classic” football game at the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium for Saturday, September 3, has been cancelled. The games included Murrah vs. Callaway and Provine vs. Lanier high schools. There are no make-up dates for these games available at this time.

The district’s Warmline, 601-713-4358, is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily to help families.