JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurants are beginning to bounce back from the city’s water crisis, but business has not returned to normal.

Restaurants owners said customers are more comfortable with dining out after the city’s boil water notice was lifted.

“What we’ve seen over the past few weeks is thankfully a return to the restaurants. I think everyone understands that number one, our water is running. Number two, our water is safe,” said Jeff Good, president of Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group.

Even though sales are rising, the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association said they’re still below average.

“Sales are gradually returning but still reporting that they are down anywhere from 10 to 15 percent from the same time last year,” said Pat Fontaine, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association.

Owners are blaming inflation on the recent hit from the number of customers. However, they said not having to pay for ice and canned drinks are helping their profit.

Good said his restaurants are prepare if another water crisis hits.

“We always have bottled water. We always have canned soft drinks,” said Good. “Even with all the challenges we have, there’s not a better place for me to be able to serve the public.”

Restaurants owners and the State Restaurant Association are predicting that sales will pick back up during the holidays.