JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said he intends to vote in favor of a year-end funding agreement.

The proposed bill would fully fund the military and include $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to Wicker, the projects would be administered by Ted Henifin, who is the third-party manager who was appointed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In November 2022, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi approved a Proposed Stipulated Order assigning Henifin to oversee the City of Jackson’s water system, including any federal grants or loans received.

Wicker said the funding would be in addition to two other allocations for Jackson’s water and wastewater infrastructure, brining the total appropriation for Jackson to $607.6 million for Fiscal Year 2023.

The bill also supports a range of Mississippi infrastructure projects across the state.